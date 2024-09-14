MASSACRE AT NELSON ST, 3 DEAD, 8 WOUNDED

Around five minutes before two ayem earlier today, a number of persons were liming at the Majestic Bar, Nelson Street, the City, when three masked men entered that place and opened fire with a volley of gunshots, which immediately murdered three of the patrons and caused various injuries to eight other persons who were at the Majestic.

Officers visited the scene to probe that incident. Police are determined to have those culprits brought to justice for this heinous attack on persons who were violently ambushed while enjoying a night out.

TBPS is in the early stages of dealing with this matter and are soliciting the assistance of any Barbadian who may have any information that may help us with our intent to arrest those persons who are responsible for this shooting incident.

Let it be known, the Barbados Police Service offer their collective sympathy to the families and relatives of those persons who have lost their love ones and we wish those persons who have been injured a full and speedy recovery.