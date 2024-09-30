IS HE HIDING IN “QUANTUMANIA”? THIS AIN’T “KANG THE CONQUEROR” BUT KANGAL IS ARMED & DANGEROUS!

Breaking News

Kangal is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (Southern Division), accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Roshawn Jaeir Kangal, 19 years alias Lil Johnny, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Kangal, whose last known address is McClean Gap, Silver Sands, Christ Church; is approximately five feet, ten inches (5’ 10”) tall, of dark complexion and is slim built.

Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Roshawn Jaeir Kangal, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (Southern Division) at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church at telephone numbers 418-2608/2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.

The subject is considered to be armed and dangerous! (Make sure to look for the TBPS’ Wanted Mondayson Instagram)

  • Liesl Gabriel: Sergeant

Communications & Public Affairs Officer (Ag)

The Barbados Police Service

