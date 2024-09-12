INTERNS AT GODDARD ENTERPRISES GET LIFE LESSONS

Being a cheerful giver, budgeting, spending wisely and setting career goals that reflected their passion were among the bits of advice, which a group of interns, gathered at Goddards Enterprises Limited (GEL), said resonated with them and on which they will act.

The mostly 16-year-olds are students of the Parkinson Memorial Secondary School, who are attached to companies in the GEL group as part of the organisation’s Summer Internship Programme. Their sentiments came after a workshop where they heard from Natasha Small, GEL’s Group Chief Financial Officer and Anthony Ali, the Group’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director.

Ali gave them an insight into how a person is chosen for a job. He said while the skills and qualifications listed on a curriculum vitae gave access to an interview, it was a person’s attitude and whether they were the right fit for the company that landed them the job. Drive, passion, self-motivation were some of the words he used in explaining the qualities which the successful candidate would have displayed at the interview. He added that when selecting people, he often asked himself can this person move up in the organisation, will they grow or are they the type that will remain in one position for their work life.

The CEO said that while training could help with skills, it could not motivate a person, so the outstanding issue was related to the source of their motivation. Ali posited that motivation came from internal passion and drive and he therefore advised the young people to start to think about their future careers, paying attention to what they were passionate about, what motivated them.

Earlier, the CEO gave them a peek into his life story as he illustrated how hard work, dedication, sacrifice and drive paid off. Ali noted that he was born in Trinidad and did not come from a wealthy family. He spoke about his parents’ mantra to them, about having a good education. Then he traced his education and career history including his gaining coveted scholarships for which there was fierce competition, and his jobs at Fortune 500 companies before returning to his land of birth.

“I felt I had a duty to give back, do something to ensure we have a right society.” He added that he had a passion to influence young people, to help them grow positively and as worthy citizens of the Caribbean.

Having a mentor and a coach, he said helped him along the way and he advised the young people to do the same thing.

The interns described the sessions as helpful and inspiring, especially the presenter’s life stories and added that they gained many beneficial insights which they were going to incorporate in their lives.

Renecia Brooks said she saw from a different perspective the importance of giving and spending money wisely and she would be following the advice given in that regard. Brooks, who is attached to Purity Bakeries, said she was learning about the skills that are needed in a bakery, she was learning more about how to engage in teamwork.

For Stefan Callender who is assigned to Redlands Estate (not a GEL subsidiary), Natasha Small’s session on money had a great impact and he has promised himself to make and follow a budget which he stressed would help him to spend money wisely and to save rather than wish to make fast money or engage in plans that are said to make fast money.

Overall, Savio Blackman who is interning at the Goddard Catering Group described the workshop as a good learning experience and he said through it he was motivated to speak up more.