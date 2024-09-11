GRAMMY-Nominated Artist Spice To Drop New Song & Video, “Sitt’n Fi Chat”

GRAMMY-nominated Jamaican superstar Spice showcases her unmatched presence in Dancehall with the release of her latest single, “Sitt’n Fi Chat.” Produced by diamond-selling artist Shaggy and Shane Hoosong, the track reimagines Henry “Junjo” Lawes’ legendary 1981 “Gunman” riddim, while the accompanying video, directed by Jay Will, highlights iconic moments from Spice’s groundbreaking career — from her early days at the turn of the century to her current reign as Dancehall Queen.

“Sitt’n Fi Chat” marks the third release from the “Badman” riddim project, a “juggling” series that also features Shaggy, Olaf Blackwood, Junior Cat, and more, each delivering fresh performances over the revamped vintage instrumental. Spice’s new single and video will debut on September 12, via a partnership between Shaggy’s label Ranch Entertainment and VP Records.

Music Video Celebrates Her 25 Years in Dancehall; Features Clips of Ninjaman, Vybz Kartel, and More

The “Gunman” riddim, made famous by Michael Prophet’s classic hit “Gunman,” became a sound system anthem and one of the most recognizable reggae-dancehall tracks of its era. On “Sitt’n Fi Chat,” Spice pushes her artistry even further, channeling the style of that period with a confident, old-school deejay flow reminiscent of pioneers like Sister Nancy, while keeping her signature flair intact.

Meanwhile, Shaggy and Shane Hoosong’s production delivers a booming bassline and explosive horn section, designed to rattle speakers.

The video, blending found footage with re-enacted scenes, chronicles Spice’s journey from being introduced by Ninjaman to collaborating with Vybz Kartel, to cementing her title as Dancehall Queen. The visuals span her entire career, capturing pivotal moments and ending right where it all began — with Spice commanding the stage, mic in hand, electrifying the crowd. As with her recent album Mirror 25 (released on August 9), “Sitt’n Fi Chat” celebrates her 25-year milestone in music.

“‘Sitt’n Fi Chat’ is a special release because it reflects my musical journey, including my introduction to Dancehall. Big up to the legendary Ninjaman — it’s like walking down memory lane,” Spice shared. “My deejay style here is classic old-school, and the video brings back moments from ‘Romping Shop,’ ‘So Mi Like It,’ and other highlights from my career.”

“Working with the legendary Shaggy is always a privilege. His ear for music is second to none, and I can’t wait for the world to hear this versatile track,” she added.

“Sitt’n Fi Chat” continues the successful partnership between Shaggy and Spice, following their hit collaboration with Sean Paul, “Go Down Deh.” Released in 2021, “Go Down Deh” became the biggest dancehall hit of the decade, amassing hundreds of millions of streams, earning global certifications, and receiving a GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album when Spice’s 10 was shortlisted. The video, also directed by Jay Will, has surpassed 275 million views on YouTube.

“Sitt’n Fi Chat” will be available on all digital platforms on September 12.