Giving Jack’s Place its Jacket: Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

Last weekend my neighbor Allyson was raving about these ribs and Sweet potato fries that she got from this place out by KG’s in Kingsland, but that’s all the info she had besides “that the food was yummy and she had so much that she ate twice”

So I put on my Sherlock Holmes deerstalker cap to do some digging and got Jack’s contact information.

I proceeded to call and ordered from their Saturday menu. I ordered BBQ pigtails, Fried Barracuda and Macaroni Pie with Plantain as well as fried Sea cat with Sweet potato fries.

I told them it would be collected by 12:15 pm and it was done and bagged and still piping hot by time I got home. I was a little curious because the aromátic scent coming from the bag had my tummy excited.

The first bag I opened contained the fried Barracuda and Macaroni Pie – the first bite of Barracuda was so soft it melted In my mouth like cotton candy , the Pie was moist and cheesy and flavour ful the portión size was quite adequate. The homemade tartare sauce was Magnifique! Overall: 10/10

The Seacat was a little chewy (that’s expected) but the flavour was robust and well seasoned, the Seacat paired well with the crunchy Sweet potato fries. Overall: 8/10

The pigtails were nice and soft my only issue was the BBQ sauce it was a little too Sweet for me… Overall:7.5/10

Jack, for pasta Thursday I want some shrimp and Chicken Alfredo, I placing my order now in the early, LOL!

If you are in the Christ Church area, and you need a bite to eat check Jack’s Place out, you won’t be disappointed!