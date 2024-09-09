GIAB CONDEMNS BEHAVIOUR SEEN IN VIDEO

The members of the General Insurance Association of Barbados (GIAB) are appalled at the behaviour of the driver in a recent video that went viral, showcasing his dangerous and life-threatening manoeuvres at the junction of Collymore Rock and Bishop’s Court Hill.

Unfortunately, this manoeuvre was not an isolated incident, and complaints are many about this type of irresponsible conduct from some of our PSV drivers, and even from some other road users. This behaviour must be eradicated from our highways and roadways.

The agency says they need more such conscientious motorists, and applaud the responsible citizens who witness the alarming instances of this nature and share video evidence on which authorities can act.

The Association supports all efforts to stamp out this reckless behaviour on our roads and the members of the GIAB will take appropriate action when evidence and proof of this type of behaviour is received by members.