Breaking News

  • Barbados to lead the Caribbean Tourism Organization following election in the Cayman Islands

  • “One year later, still no fuel ease” by Sen. Ryan Walters

  • Free eMail with your CIBC account may be phased out, creating hardships for average Bajans and Small Businesses

  • Sterling Service saves the day for Cafe 195 by Richelle Lavine (On The Scene)

  • Longest-serving Commonwealth Secretary-General dead at 95

  • BWA Completes Repair Work on the Damaged Main Which Was Not Affecting the Northern Distribution System

The agency says they need more such conscientious motorists, and applaud the responsible citizens who witness the alarming instances of this nature and share video evidence on which authorities can act.

GIAB CONDEMNS BEHAVIOUR SEEN IN VIDEO

Bajan Reporter

,

GIAB CONDEMNS BEHAVIOUR SEEN IN VIDEO

Bajan Reporter

,
The agency says they need more such conscientious motorists, and applaud the responsible citizens who witness the alarming instances of this nature and share video evidence on which authorities can act.

The members of the General Insurance Association of Barbados (GIAB) are appalled at the behaviour of the driver in a recent video that went viral, showcasing his dangerous and life-threatening manoeuvres at the junction of Collymore Rock and Bishop’s Court Hill.

Unfortunately, this manoeuvre was not an isolated incident, and complaints are many about this type of irresponsible conduct from some of our PSV drivers, and even from some other road users. This behaviour must be eradicated from our highways and roadways.

The agency says they need more such conscientious motorists, and applaud the responsible citizens who witness the alarming instances of this nature and share video evidence on which authorities can act.
The agency says they need more such conscientious motorists, and applaud the responsible citizens who witness the alarming instances of this nature and share video evidence on which authorities can act.

The Association supports all efforts to stamp out this reckless behaviour on our roads and the members of the GIAB will take appropriate action when evidence and proof of this type of behaviour is received by members.

Post Views: 164
Follow on Instagram
«
»
, , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280