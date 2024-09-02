Free eMail with your CIBC account may be phased out, creating hardships for average Bajans and Small Businesses

This weekend CIBC created a stir when they arbitrarily indicated the possibility how free eMails as part of your registration is on its way out?

It seems I wasn’t the only person raising objections, because by Sunday morning, the page with new Guidelines read as follows…

There is an increase in compromised email accounts which use free domains, and while we have reactivated the use of free email addresses to receive One-Time Verification Codes (OTVC), we strongly recommend you take the following steps to enhance your email account security.

Use a paid email account provided by an employer and may be associated with a company domain (e.g., yourname@company.com). These accounts are more secure than a free email account

I do happen to have such a service, but I am an exception and it most definitely is NOT the commonplace situation for not only individuals but many small businesses, they all heavily capitalise on Yahoo, Outlook, or Gmail.

Bajans are very aware of data breaches in both Yahoo and Facebook recently, yet both platforms still have a large Barbadian following. There is every indication such loyalty has a more pagmatic base – it remains economically viable to have a free eMail and use Facebook in lieu of a website.

My reason initially for using one of my Gmail stems from the same OTVC in February taking long to send as a text to my mobile phone, so I used one of my free eMail addresses instead, as my paid eMail is rerouted – therefore it takes longer to convey messages than Gmail directly.

The next thing CIBC also needs to do is replace the ATM for People’s Market, because the choice of outlets (speaking under correction) remains the City or Warrens, Sunset Crest & Sheraton Mall, since Rendezvous’ ATM was taken away (again without consulting the customers) and reducing transaction options.

CIBC wasn’t the only bank to take matters into its own hands, in early January – RBC wanted to charge for Real Time Payments earlier this year and the Central Bank put a screeching halt to that in the same day as the edict was presented!

If all clientele, premium or otherwise, decide to instutute a permanent withdrawal over shoddy treatment, CIBC’s employees may have to shift rapidly into another field of endeavour.

Is that why so many key CIBC executives made a drastic hiatus over to Worthing recently? They saw the writing on the wall? The bank exists because of US the Barbadians, it is nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice!