EXPRESSING CONCERN OVER AI & BARBADIAN JOBS, HRMAB HOSTS LOCAL AND REGIONAL HR PRACTITIONERS

The Human Resource Management Association of Barbados (HRMAB) today announced plans for its 2024 conference which will take place at the Wyndham Grand Sam Lord’s Castle on Wednesday 9 and Thursday 10 October.

Under the theme: ‘Human Tech Expo – Bridging the Gap Between People and Technology,’ the conference has attracted some international and regionally recognised speakers who are experts in their various fields. There will be three featured speakers during the two-day conference plus twelve (12) other presenters from the region and the USA who will share their knowledge with local and regional Human Resource practitioners who are expected to attend.

However, President of HRMAB Nicholas Roberts stated “This conference is not only for Human Resource personnel, it is much bigger than that. We invite CEO’s, and all senior managers to share in the knowledge that will be revealed during these two days. My team carefully handpicked these speakers because we are moving into a phase when technology within companies is becoming a major driver in the operation of organisations. It is more than putting a computer on someone’s desk and training them to operate it. AI is real and organisations have to come to grips with it and work out how it can be used as a useful tool.”

“The additional aspect to technology is that there are jobs that will no longer exist in the next 5 to 10 years, so as HR professionals, how do we help people who are presently in these jobs, recognise what is happening and to retool and retrain for the jobs that are coming” he added.

Featured speakers are Marsha Lewis who will speak on “Human Centric Transformation in an AI World”; Jennifer McClure who is dealing with “Traditional to Transformational: Disrupting HR to Thrive in the new Era of Work” and Leslie Lee Fook whose topic is “AI in HR: Transforming Traditional Practices.”

HR practitioners who sign up for the conference will not only earn their CPE credits but will gain practical knowledge which they can use as they return to their respective offices.