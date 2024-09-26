CIBC Caribbean Hosts “WIRE” – Women In Renewable Energy Mentorship Group

Twelve women presently building their careers in the field of Renewable Energy, along with some of their professional mentors, were recently hosted to an informative and instructive luncheon with senior executives at CIBC Caribbean, during their annual convention which was held in Barbados this year.

The women who represented over 10 countries and 19 organizations in the private and public sector in the region together with global multilateral agencies are a part of the WIRE (Women In Renewable Energy) Network Mentorship Program, founded by the Clinton Foundation.

Janine Billy, Chief Human Resources Officer, CIBC Caribbean (second right) makes a point to Dr. Indrawatee Haraksingh while from left Mark St. Hill and Min. Marsha Caddle look on.

The group was visiting Barbados for their annual convention taking the opportunity to examine renewable energy projects in Barbados. The Wire Cohort also sought out engagement with other female professionals in leadership in government agencies and the private sectors that are connected to the energy industry.

The women were welcomed to the event by Chief Executive Officer of CIBC Caribbean, Mark St Hill, who expressed delight that the bank was able to host the Wire Cohort because, “women have transformed CIBC Caribbean into one of the best run companies in the Caribbean, they make up 70% of our workforce and 50% of our leadership,” he stated. He was therefore happy to be there as some of the bank’s senior female executives shared their leadership journeys and some practical career development tips with the WIRE participants.

Featured speaker at the luncheon, MP Marsha Caddle, Minister of Industry, Innovation, Science and Technology, shared with participants a 4-point plan that she has used as ‘lessons to self’. She said mentoring gives the mentor an opportunity to remind oneself of the things one needs to keep learning.

Laura Diez Senior Associate RMI Global South (second left) explaining some of the details of the WIRE Network to – from left Mark St. Hill, Chief Executive Officer, CIBC Caribbean, Audrey Burgess Senior Manager International & Corporate Banking, CIBC Caribbean and Deepa Boucaud, Executive Director, Personal and Business Banking, CIBC Caribbean (backing right)

She advised them to ‘Find the Resources’ and shared stories of the early days of her career; ‘Find an Entry Point’, advising them to find that key point that could make a difference; ‘Solve One Problem’ where she told them to find one area that can be fixed and fix that one thing; and to ‘Grow the Future’ especially in the area of data and tech industry because ”we are mainly consumers of technology and not innovators”. She stressed the importance of developing a culture where people are not afraid of critical analysis.

The presenters from the bank included Janine Billy, Chief Human Resources Officer, who shared lessons learnt from her career growth through various organisations. She advised the ladies, “do not put limits on yourself and narrow your focus…be open to where your passion and opportunities lead you.”

The second presenter from the bank was Donna Wellington, Managing Director for Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean, who shared tips on mentoring and coaching, revealing some of what she has learnt from mentoring in the multigenerational environment within the bank. She encouraged them to embrace the challenge of mentorship.

Deepa Boucaud, Executive Director of Personal and Business Banking, spoke to the attendees under the title pivoting in leadership, she provided valuable information based on five pillars of embracing a broader vision; fostering a culture of innovation; adapting new skill sets; building strategic partnerships; and measuring success differently.

Gillian Charles-Gollop, Executive Director, Corporate Banking and Sustainable Finance shared insights on professional growth and networking. She advised the group not to limit themselves but be willing to embrace career changes that offer learning and development challenges for growth and view networking as an opportunity to expand knowledge and offer support and guidance to others.

The WIRE Mentorship Program is a two-year commitment, where participants are mentored in the first year and then “pay it forward” by acting as mentors in the following year for the next incoming mentee cohort. Key objectives of the program are to create training, networking and development opportunities for women in the energy sector and to give them the tools to advance in their careers. The program also seeks to build on supporting projects that benefit women and girls in their local communities.

Overall, the event was held to honor the great work that the RMI Wire Network was accomplishing via the WIRE Mentorship program in regional capacity building and the development of women in both the public and private sector in the renewable energy industry. This aligns closely with the bank’s sustainability strategy and its commitment to accelerating climate action and creating equal opportunities in the region.