Good nutrition is vital to the successful development and overall health of your dog therefore owners should make feeding the correct diet a priority.

This was the focus of a recent joint presentation entitled ‘Chews Wisely – A Guide To Pet Nutrition’ which was delivered by veterinarians Dr. Laura Williams of the WellVet Clinic and Dr. Tramaine Worrell of Central Veterinary Clinic and hosted by the Barbados Kennel Club at Waterford.

A dog’s growth, maintenance, immune system, coat, skin, organ function and brain function all depend on the quality of nutrition they received according to Dr. Williams. She said, “Dogs have different nutritional requirements based on a multitude of factors which include their age, breed type, activity level, body condition, reproductive/neuter status, environment and whether or not they have been diagnosed with a specific disease.”

Dr. Worrell spoke to the importance of the frequency of feeding a puppy as opposed to that of an adult dog. Puppies stomachs are much smaller than most owners recognise and as such they should be fed using significantly smaller serving sizes than adult dogs and the frequency of feeding should be increased. Smaller more frequent meals aid in digestion and leads to less wastage of nutrients and energy.

The two vets gave their audience several important nutritional tips and these included the provision of high quality, higher calorie, easily digestible food for their pets. Dr Worrell spoke to the benefits of homemade, raw meat-based, cooked meat and the combination (kibble and raw) diets to the listeners.

The essential role various vitamins play in a dog’s development was highlighted during the presentation, in addition to the need to be aware of their potential negative impacts. An example was calcium, which while necessary for muscular activity, brain and nervous system development, when given in excess can lead to a serious life-threatening condition called eclampsia which can lead to tremors, disorientation, seizures, coma and possibly death.

Both vets impressed the importance of owners speaking to their veterinarian to ensure that they are indeed feeding their dog the best possible diet they can provide for each stage of their dog’s development.