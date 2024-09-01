BLP’s Nomination for Christ Church South at St. Christopher Primary features PM Mottley advising supporters

None of the Democratic Labour Party’s (DLP) civil war will prove to be a distraction for Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley who urged stalwarts to be similarly focused.

Instead, she says she will concentrate on the remaining mission critical and mission transformation issues which have to be fixed in Barbados, she told a standing room only crowd at the St Christopher Primary School in Christ Church last night.

"Life is about choices. You can't get vexed when people make choices. You could get disappointed," she said moments after Senator Dr Shantal Munro-Knight was overwhelmingly chosen to replace Thorne as the BLP candidate for the constituency.

Also making reference to the move away from the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) by Christ Church South MP Ralph Thorne to become Opposition Leader, the Prime Minister said she understood life was all about such moves.