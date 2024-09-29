BFA Recruiting Female Youth Footballers

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) has announced it is actively recruiting young female footballers who are born within the years 2011 – 2013.

The BFA is actively recruiting female athletes to the National Girl’s Football Program. (Images courtesy of Unionville Milliken Soccer Club)

The Association has extended an open invitation to all young female athletes within that age bracket who are interested in learning or enhancing their footballing skills to join one (or all) of the following recruitment sessions at the BFA Technical Centre in Wildey:

Monday 30th September 4.15pm – 6.15pm Wednesday 2nd October 4.15pm – 6.15pm Monday 7th October 4.15pm – 6.15pm

BFA FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) Manager Dale Rudder said the current recruitment drive for girls is part of the strategic approach of the National development program to build up the female player pool in Barbados, and to focus on nurturing local talent from an early age.

The BFA FIFA TDS program targets youth aged between 11-17 years and works in collaboration with local football clubs to identify talent and lay developmental pathways to prepare players for international competition.

For more information, call 538-2255 or email office@barbadosfa.com .