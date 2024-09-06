BFA Investing in Youth Goalkeeping

Continuing its mission to develop every facet of football on the island, the Barbados Football Association (BFA) today disclosed that former National Goalkeeper, Under-14 Boys Assistant Coach, and Youth Goalkeeping Coach Morrison Taylor had recently graduated from a pilot FIFA Elite Youth Goalkeeper Coaches Workshop.

Held in Tobago from the 21st to 25th August, the high-performance Workshop (a first of its kind) was organized by the Caribbean Football Union (CFU), in partnership with FIFA, Concacaf, and the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA).

The key objective of the specialized training was to strengthen and upskill youth goalkeeping coaches in their capacity to develop the next generation of elite goalkeepers around the world.

Delivered via a combination of intensive theoretical and field sessions, the Workshop gave participants the opportunity to gain a deeper insight into modern goalkeeper development, and provided them with guidance on methodologies and strategic approaches to goalkeeper training for youth, particularly at the national level.



Barbadian representative Morrison Taylor said his experience in Tobago will be vital in progressing the BFA’s vision to advance youth football and to create the best possible environment for the country’s leading young goalkeepers to thrive and excel.

“It was exciting to have the opportunity to learn from global experts to fine tune my skills and grow my youth goalkeeper coaching capacity to the next level,” he said. “This will be a valuable asset to football in Barbados, and I am inspired to bring what I have learnt back home so that we can continue to enhance our young local players in dynamic and progressive ways.“

BFA President Randy Harris said the BFA’s participation in the Workshop further adds to the recent momentum in the development of football in Barbados, in particular sighting the Association’s unwavering dedication to elevating youth football on the island.

“There is no doubt football in Barbados has turned a significant corner, and the BFA will continue to strive to deliver a standard of international best practice in all areas of the sport moving forward,” he said.

In addition he noted; “We recognize we must lay the appropriate educational and practical groundwork so that we can nurture our local talent and solidify a sustainable future for football, both here and in the region. This applies to every level of the game, and especially our youth arm. The BFA congratulates Morrison Taylor on his achievement, and we look forward to his continued success with developing our young players to reach their full potential.”