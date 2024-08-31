U.S. Embassy Bridgetown Hosts Eastern Caribbean Security Cooperation Workshop

The U.S. Military Liaison Office at U.S. Embassy Bridgetown hosted the annual Eastern Caribbean Security Cooperation Workshop from August 13-15, 2024. This workshop, a cornerstone of the ongoing security collaboration between the United States and Eastern Caribbean partner nations, served as a critical forum for discussing and planning key security initiatives in the region.



The workshop brought together U.S. Ambassador Roger Nyhus, senior defense and law enforcement officials from Eastern Caribbean partner nations, and representatives from the Florida and Virgin Islands National Guards to highlight the State Partnership Program. Also in attendance were officials from the U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the Naval International Programs Office (NIPO), The U.S. Coast Guard Office of International Acquisitions Programs, and The Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation.

Ambassador Nyhus underscored the importance of the ongoing collaboration stating,

“Since 2022, we’ve executed nearly 50 State Partnership Program events designed to address the Eastern Caribbean’s top emergent priorities in national and regional security. These activities have covered everything from cybersecurity to search and rescue, to human and drug trafficking, and involved hundreds of participants from across the region.”



In 2024 alone, the U.S. Foreign Military Finance program delivered over $3.8 million USD to maintain the region’s fleet of SAFE Boat interceptors and SeaArk utility vessels. Additionally, following Hurricane Beryl, a Technical Assistance Field Team travelled to Grenada to conduct crucial boat repairs for the Royal Grenadian Police Force.



Furthering the commitment to regional security, the United States has allocated an additional $300,000 USD to the International Military Education Training (IMET) program this year, bringing the total to $1 million USD. IMET-funded courses continue to offer high-quality training that builds enduring military-to-military relationships.



Commander Mark Peterson of the Barbados Defence Force remarked, “By working together, we can enhance our collective security and resilience. A big thank you to the United States Government for its continued support. Together, we will continue to build a brighter future for our region.”