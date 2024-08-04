TWO ST MARY’S STUDENTS AWARDED SCHOLARSHIPS  

They are both looking forward to making their track teams at secondary school, and he wants to be a professional athlete while she isn’t quite sure yet what she wants to be when she leaves school!

Rakayla Seale and Jaser Moore are the recipients of the Goddard Enterprises Scholarships for 2024, awarded to two (2) outstanding students at St. Mary’s Primary School. They did very well this year at NAPSAC, both featuring in the 100 and 200 metre races, and Jaser copped the Under Thirteen Division Championship title.

Rakayla will be heading to Lester Vaughn School come September, while Jaser will be making his way to the Lodge School in St. John, where he hopes to continue running, now for his new school. Already a champion, he was the top students at the school athletics meet and the only student from St. Mary’s Primary to make it to the NAPSAC finals, Jaser hopes to also play football – a game he loves – for his new school.

Rakayla is also a champion on the track, having collected first place in both the 100 and 200 metre races at her school sports. With a smile she admitted that she loved running, dancing and drama and is looking forward to doing these extra-curricular activities when she gets to her new school. She also admitted that she likes to read ‘sometimes’ but makes sure that she reads her bible every night.

Jaser’s proud Mom pointed out that he is the only person from St. Mary’s Primary that is featured in the Chefette Frosteez page (NAPSAC sponsor) as she helped him discuss his many activities to which she is an avid attendee and strong cheer leader. The former Head Boy will enter first form at Lodge looking forward to the many new subjects but admitted that English is his favourite now and he loves to read in class.

Rakayla, whose Mom passed away about a year ago, looks to her Dad, when asked if she can cook. With a laugh, she admitted that she can only cook ramen, but was looking forward to Home Economics classes because she wanted to learn to cook.

LeeAnn Millar-Mendes Group VP of HR and Shared Services at Goddard Enterprises Ltd, on presenting the prizes gave the two students some words of encouragement. She explained that they should be proud of what they had done as they were about to embark on this new journey. She advised them to continue to put in the effort to achieve good results and ‘always do your best.’

Rakayla has 2 other friends that will be attending Lester Vaughn with her and Jaser will be joining his older brother on the daily trip to Lodge school in St. John.