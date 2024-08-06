ST. MARY’S PRIMARY STUDENTS RECEIVE BOOKS FOR LIBRARY

When the students of St. Mary’s Primary return to school after the summer holidays, they will be met with a library full of books that were not there when they broke at the end of term.

This is because the employees of Goddard Enterprises Ltd (GEL) Head Office got together and made a book collection from staff whose children had outgrown their books, and presented five (5) boxes of reading books to the school.

From Hardy Boys adventure books to Tell Me Why questions and answers to Bedtime Stories and Bible Stories, the books covered a range of age groups and reading preferences for the children at the school.

GEL Facilities Manager Maurice Arthur, whose department was responsible for the refurbishment of the school’s library which was donated by Goddard Enterprises Ltd back in 2005, presented the books to the Principal Ms. Grace Wickham, Early Childhood Coordinator Ms. Anealia Blackman and some students who popped in to get a look at the books on the last day of term.