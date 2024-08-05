Breaking News

  • BARBADOS POLICE SERVICE ADDED “GUN MOUT’” TO THEIR WANTED MONDAYS SEGMENT

  • Stage set for epic kaiso battle this Friday

  • Mr Deejay first on stage at Pic O De Crop Finals

  • Antigua & Barbudan Leader condemns attack on Donald Trump

  • St Vincent, Canouan donated Generators by SwiftPac, SkyMax & InterCargo Air… (Foodstuffs and toiletries soon added to new donations)

  • Police on lookout for Ashbury, St George male

St Lucia’s Julien Alfred takes Gold! Women’s 100m Final: Paris 2024 Highlights

Bajan Reporter

,

St Lucia’s Julien Alfred takes Gold! Women’s 100m Final: Paris 2024 Highlights

Bajan Reporter

,
WHAT A RACE! Julien Alfred dominates, winning gold for Saint Lucia in women’s 100m! This is Saint Lucia’s FIRST EVER OLYMPIC MEDAL!!!

Julien Alfred stormed to the women’s 100m title at Paris 2024 to make history as St Lucia’s first Olympic medallist.

As the rain teemed down at a raucous Stade de France, Alfred, 23, dominated the final and sealed victory by a clear margin in a national record 10.72 seconds.

American world champion Sha’Carri Richardson took silver in 10.87, with compatriot Melissa Jefferson (10.92) third.

Great Britain’s Daryll Neita finished four-hundredths of a second off the podium in fourth, crossing the line in 10.96.

Neita produced the best finish by a British female athlete in an Olympic sprint final for 64 years but that will be of little consolation in her pursuit of a first individual global medal.

Post Views: 230
Follow on Instagram
«
, , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Sponsored Ads

Main Template 336x280