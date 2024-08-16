Breaking News

Society of GRIM: Level Up Your Life

DevilsAdvocate

,

GRIM is built so that you can use your full potential, escape tyranny and live an independent, sovereign life.

We are not here to serve those who are whining and complaining but those committed to honor. We are not profit-oriented; we are honor-oriented. We don’t run a company; we run a non-profit foundation.

That’s why we built THE GRIM CIRCLE for Grims who want a reliable way to improve knowledge, habits, and their social circles. We provide it at minimum cost, as shooting our videos and running our communities costs money. Stop your nagging, your complaining, and work on yourself.

What we offer costs less than a gym membership. Go to your gym, and do the equivalent for your mind, soul, psyche, and social circles. Or be silent.

Honor will come.

