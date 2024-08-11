SHAMSI AND NORTJE JOIN PATRIOTS FOR 2024 

The St Kitts & Nevis Patriots have signed Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje for the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The South African internationals will replace Wanidu Hasaranga and Nuwan Thushara who are no longer available for this year’s tournament.

Shamsi has lots of CPL experience having played for the Patriots in 27 matches claiming 33 wickets with an outstanding economy rate of just 7.07. The left arm wrist spinner has been ranked as the number one T20 bowler in the world in the past and will add a lot of wicket taking potential to the Patriots line up.

Anrich Nortje brings a lot of pace to the Patriots lineup and with an outstanding record in T20 cricket around the world. Nortje has 167 wickets at an average of 21.64 in the format across his 129 matches.