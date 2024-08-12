Rude Awakening at SOL Warrens, forced to learn cost of a full tank…

CAVEAT #1

Let me make it pellucidly clear, I have paid SOL Petroleum compliments on more than one occasion. In late 2015 I saluted Adrian at then Esso Culloden, who I understand was promoted to Supervisor at SOL Redman’s, due in part to my singing his praises. It was acually one of my top stories that year!

I have also earlier this year recommended Esso Holborn and to ask for Rasheda who was courteous and had situational awareness, in the sense how she didn’t ask if I had More Miles, she just brought out the scanner as she saw me open my phone to access the app.

So when I encounter less than stellar service, I am going to speak about it, as this article will attest…

CAVEAT #2

I also have commented when service was poor at SOL in 2017 and when I did so, the erstwhile Alan Springer (a former member from Joe Atherley‘s valiant attempt at opening Barbados’ political options) made ridiculous accusations because I said the lady had locs. It’s a description, if I said she had glasses, am I calling her blind? That was why he got banned very quickly from my Facebook group, I will not tolerate divisive Red Herrings because we disagree otherwise – it’s a good thing he never got beyond Shadow Culture Minister, as he was very uncultured. I also was blazed for that same assessment from SOL Management too, so be aware folks, here’s another bad review of one of your branches…

HOW DOES SIXTY BECOME 160? METRIC? BOOLEAN? HOW?

This happened Wednesday last week, I’ve only had a chance to detail my experience now. During my lunch break from People Empowerment, I went to SOL to top my tank.

Let’s understand the following, since 2012 I have never filled my tank right up, I did so once as I got an advertising fee from a client and the sum was $119.00 Bds (in 2008 to fill up was around $80), so I keep it to 50 or 60 depending on if Rubis or SOL have a contest with a specific amount in order to participate.

Back to last week, I told the attendant I’d like 60 or SIX-ZERO, I did not look back and I am suddenly hearing the total is $141.62, my eyes nearly popped out and she relises my consternation but says the tank can’t hold 160. I said I wanted sixty not one-sixty!

She’s now looking scared herself, if I didn’t have a 2:30 meeting, I would have insisted on either a voucher or for them to get a hose and siphon it out. My money is very carefully budgeted and this puts me out greatly, with family coming in from overseas. But I open my banking apps to see which card can handle the sum.

THE NAMES ARE WITHHELD BECAUSE SHOULDERS WERE TURNED

Now I am leaving and I turn to look for her name badge, she immediately swivels her left shoulder at me to block any sighting. I drive forward for a better angle and when she realised I was still trying to get a view of her name tag, she again made sure her shoulder blocked access for any reading. It is only because I had to return to the Barrack Building from my break that I didn’t just get out and walk up to the employee.

She’s approximately 5’6″ in height and full figured, with her hair pulled back in one, she has a chocolate to coffee complexion. I would hate to think my car was overfilled so she could make a quota in sales?

At no point, did she even try to make some kind of offer of restitution, was I left to twist in the wind because she sees my light complexion and feels automatically I can handle it? Maybe SOL Petroleum needs to run some Sensitivity Training, or is that the Parkland Corporation?

Needless to say, especially as I heard two similar events from the same place in the last decade, it will be a far period down the road before SOL Warrens and maybe any of their branches sees MB 4324 rolling in for petrol? RUBIS how ya doing? 😉