Alene Ross – President of the Rotary Club of Barbados on the level of contributions made

The Rotary Clubs of Barbados continues its drive towards helping the Fisherfolk in Barbados and through its private sector alliances, with UNDP’s Nikola Simpson on board for the presentation.

The fishing association official notes the potential of families affected

In collaboration with various partners, another donation was made Monday 12th August at the Oistins Boatyard, Christ Church with many sections of the press witnessing this event.

Ms Clarke reviews how many families benefited from the timely assistance provided

These funds will be used to purchase materials from Fiberpol to assist with repairs for approximately 12 boat owners.