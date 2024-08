Featuring: Jay Will, Mary J. Blige, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Gbenga Akinnagbe

with Michael Kelly with Mare Winningham, Camila Cabello, & more!

Directed, adapted by, and starring Academy Award® nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 YEARS A SLAVE), ROB PEACE follows the true story of a brilliant young man (Jay Will, “Tulsa King“) torn between his father’s shadowed past and his own promising future. Raised by his devoted mother (Academy Award® nominee Mary J. Blige, MUDBOUND), Rob risks everything he has worked for to free his imprisoned father (Ejiofor).