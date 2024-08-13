Praveen Jayawickrama charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Sri Lanka player Praveen Jayawickrama with three counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Jayawickrama has been charged with the following offences under the Code:

Article 2.4.4 – Failing to report to the Anti-Corruption Unit, without unnecessary delay, details of an approach he received to carry out fixing in future International Matches.

Article 2.4.4 –Failing to report to the Anti-Corruption Unit, without unnecessary delay, details of an approach he received in which he was asked to approach another player, on a corrupter’s behalf, to carry out fixing in the 2021 Lanka Premier League.

Article 2.4.7 – Obstructing the investigation by deleting messages in which the approaches and offers to engage in corrupt conduct were made.

In accordance with Articles 1.7.4.1 and 1.8.1 of the Code, Sri Lanka Cricket and the ICC have agreed that the ICC will take action with respect to the Lanka Premier League charge alongside the International Match charges.

Mr Jayawickrama has 14 days from 6 August 2024 to respond to the charges. The ICC will not make any further comment in respect of these charges at this stage.

The ICC Anti-Corruption Code can be found here.