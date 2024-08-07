Pink Pen project pushes local female music

A collaboration with the National Cultural Foundation (NCF) and Pull De Trigger Records resulted in the production and release of nine new soca songs by female artistes for the Crop-Over Festival.

Shanta Prince (Tek A Wine) and Rhea Layne (Fumble), who have both been singing for more than a decade, along with emerging artistes Tae (Wuk It), Miracle (Moonlight), Asanta (Control), Summa (Too Nice), Yahandje (Show Me) Reniece Bonnett (Vibe Dey) and Kereesa (Handle It) were all part of The Pink Pen Project, the aim of which was to have more female artistes and producers involved in the festival and Barbados’ music industry.

Apart from the artistes, the other females involved in the project which started in April and ended in May, were songwriting facilitator Shana Hinds of Pull De Trigger Records, producers Kimberley Inniss and Dae, and multi-award-winning artiste and Cultural Ambassador Alison Hinds was the mentor. The NCF’s Business Development Manager for music Lisa Howell had overarching responsibility.

Addressing the recently-held listening party where the songs were heard publicly for the first time, by the artistes, specially invited guests and the media.

Senior Business Development Officer André Hoyte who noted The Pink Pen Project is “very dear” to the NCF. told the audience gathered on the terrace of the Queen’s Park Gallery Terrace, in Queen’s Park that the NCF “wanted to have a little more power in terms of the direction of what was written, in terms of the ownership of the songs, in terms of the production”.

He said it also wanted to “see the increase of female writers, producers, and artistes in our festival and music scene”.

The participating artistes were selected from among the individuals who attended the NCF’s various workshops, music development, writing for music and distribution camps or those who successfully obtained grants over the last 24 to 48 months.

Meanwhile, Shana Hinds, in her remarks said she loved being a part of the project during which she watched the artistes move from “a blank paper to a production”.

“I’m very grateful to be part of this project. I’ve learnt a lot personally and I hope that the girls learnt a lot as well. Nine females would have come of this process with a soca song for 2024, for Crop-Over 50, and that in itself, is a feat.

“I know many of these girls have other songs out there. They’re very serious artistes and I loved the development from the beginning stages from when everybody was in the room talking about, ‘I never write a song, I don’t know how to write nuh song; I can’t do this’,” she recalled to laughter.

“I heard you (Hoyte) talk about future plans. I really thoroughly enjoyed this process. It did not come without its challenges, challenges I will learn and grow from, and be able to apply and come back even harder. Should they have me, I will be more than happy to do this again. I love the girls. I love working with you guys, I just love helping people, and I felt for the first time in a long time, I helped people,” she stated.

Hinds, who is a mentor in the project, said she felt “very humbled to have been asked” to be part of the project which was “near and dear to my heart” because it was about the development of artists generally, and female artists in particular. She congratulated the artists, told them it was “an absolute pleasure” working with them, and that they can reach out to her anytime.

“Our female artistes aren’t seen as much as they should be,” she said. She lauded the project saying it provided “much needed assistance, guidance … with material … and all of these different thing […that make up an artiste]”. The next phase of The Pink Pen Project is the distribution of the music. Hoyte said by supporting all the artistes over the last couple of months, the NCF has global catalogues that can be distributed.