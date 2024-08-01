Opening of the Sensory Room at the Olga Millar Nursery School

In late 2023, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Barbados District, donated funds to the “My Inclusive School” project of the Barbados Council for the Disabled. This project focused on a competition between Barbados schools to promote more recognition and inclusion of differently-abled students. The competition concluded recently, and the prize-giving event was just held at the Olga Millar Nursery School, the first to have their project implemented.
Located in the easternmost parish of St. Philip, this school can now provide a calming space where both children and adults can process overwhelming emotions and regain a sense of peace and self-control. Principal Sonia Barker gave the opening remarks at the ceremony.
- St. Bartholomew Primary
Principal: Ms. Anthea Gill
Teacher: Keisha Wiggins
DAD Ambassador: Jasmine Callender-Lewis
- St. Martin Mangrove Primary
Principal: Mrs. Deborah Stoute Burke
Teacher: Alicia Wiggins
DAD Ambassadors: Amory Phillips & Keshanna Sage
St. Martin’s Mangrove, St. Bartholomew’s Primary and Harrison College, represented by student ambassadors and teachers also received monetary prizes, which were presented by Mr. Peter Boos of the Peter & Jan Boos Family Foundation, and Mrs. Kathie Daniel, National Communications Director of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Barbados District.
The audience also heard from BCD President, former Senator Kerryann Ifill, who is blind, Senator Andwele Boyce who has cerebral palsy, Roseanna Tudor, BCD’s Project Manager and various teachers at the above-mentioned schools. The room was blessed by Rev. Angela Phillips of St. Philip’s Parish Church.
