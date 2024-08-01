Opening of the Sensory Room at the Olga Millar Nursery School

In late 2023, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Barbados District, donated funds to the “My Inclusive School” project of the Barbados Council for the Disabled. This project focused on a competition between Barbados schools to promote more recognition and inclusion of differently-abled students. The competition concluded recently, and the prize-giving event was just held at the Olga Millar Nursery School, the first to have their project implemented.

National Communications Director of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Mrs. Kathie Daniel presents a cheque to DAD Ambassador Keshanna Sage of St. Martin Mangrove Primary. Peter Boos of the Peter & Jan Boos Family Foundation looks on.

Located in the easternmost parish of St. Philip, this school can now provide a calming space where both children and adults can process overwhelming emotions and regain a sense of peace and self-control. Principal Sonia Barker gave the opening remarks at the ceremony.

Brief video presentations from the four schools that received financial assistance followed her very moving speech. The other three schools are St. Martin’s Mangrove, St. Bartholomew’s Primary and Harrison College, whose projects will be implemented soon. Plaques were presented to these four schools, denoting that they are part of the “My Inclusive School” project.

St. Bartholomew Primary

Principal: Ms. Anthea Gill

Teacher: Keisha Wiggins

DAD Ambassador: Jasmine Callender-Lewis

St. Martin Mangrove Primary

Principal: Mrs. Deborah Stoute Burke

Teacher: Alicia Wiggins

DAD Ambassadors: Amory Phillips & Keshanna Sage

The Sensory Room was officially opened by Dr. Ramona Archer-Bradshaw, Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training, who spoke on the need for all schools to move swiftly to accommodate differently-abled students.

St. Martin’s Mangrove, St. Bartholomew’s Primary and Harrison College, represented by student ambassadors and teachers also received monetary prizes, which were presented by Mr. Peter Boos of the Peter & Jan Boos Family Foundation, and Mrs. Kathie Daniel, National Communications Director of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Barbados District.

The audience also heard from BCD President, former Senator Kerryann Ifill, who is blind, Senator Andwele Boyce who has cerebral palsy, Roseanna Tudor, BCD’s Project Manager and various teachers at the above-mentioned schools. The room was blessed by Rev. Angela Phillips of St. Philip’s Parish Church.