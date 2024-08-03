On NBC’s Peacock Streaming 5th Sept, ‘Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist’

FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST, based on the acclaimed iHeart true-crime podcast, follows the infamous story of how an armed robbery on the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 comeback fight changed not only one man’s life but ultimately transformed Atlanta into the “Black Mecca.” When a hustler named Chicken Man (Kevin Hart) hosts an afterparty to celebrate the fight with a guest list of the country’s wealthiest, including top Black mafia leaders, the night ends with the most brazen criminal underworld heist in Atlanta’s history. Suspected of masterminding the crime, Chicken Man is hellbent on clearing his name but must convince his old adversary, J.D. Hudson (Don Cheadle), one of the first Black detectives in the city’s desegregated police force, who is tasked with bringing those responsible to justice.

The series stars Kevin Hart (who executive produces for his company Hartbeat alongside Will Packer), Taraji P. Henson, Don Cheadle, Samuel L. Jackson and Terrence Howard.

FIGHT NIGHT: THE MILLION DOLLAR HEIST is created and written by Shaye Ogbonna (Penguin, The Chi, God’s Country). Ogbonna and Jason Horwitch (Echo 3, The Calling) serve as showrunners and executive producers. Will Packer created the idea for the series after producing the “Fight Night” podcast for iHeartPodcasts. He executive produces along with Sabrina Wind for Will Packer Media; Bryan Smiley and Mike Stein for Hartbeat, Conal Byrne and Carrie Lieberman for iHeartPodcasts; Jeff Keating for Doghouse Pictures, LLC, and Lars Jacobson. Craig Brewer (Empire, Dolemite Is My Name) executive produces the series and directs episodes 101, 102, 107 and 108.

The series comes from Universal Television LLC, a division of Universal Studio Group, and is based on the acclaimed true crime podcast Fight Night by Will Packer Media, Doghouse Pictures, LLC and iHeartPodcasts.