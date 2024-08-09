OISTINS PERSON OF INTEREST IN CUSTODY, NAME NOT RELEASED YET

Breaking News

He is wanted for questioning in connection with a criminal matter, which occurred in the Christ Church area.

He is wanted for questioning in connection with a criminal matter, which occurred in the Christ Church area.

A male who was the subject of a “Person of Interest” media release, issued on Wednesday 7th August 2024, in connection with serious criminal matters from the Criminal Investigation Department (Southern Division), is now in custody.

On Wednesday 7th August 2024, he presented himself to the Oistins Police Station accompanied by and attorney-at-law and is currently assisting police with their investigations.

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) wishes to thank the General Public and the Media for their assistance in this matter.

The Service looks forward to your continued cooperation as we continue to serve, protect and reassure.

  • Rodney Inniss: Inspector

Communications & Public Affairs Officer

The Barbados Police Service

