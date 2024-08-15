National Under-14s Squad Headed for Trinidad

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) has announced the squad of the Under-14 Boys and their Management Team who are set to take part in the 2024 Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys’ U-14 Challenge Series in Trinidad.

Taking place over 16th – 25th August, the Challenge Series is well known as a key regional football developmental tool that assists teams to strengthen their skill sets and expand their respective national player pools.

Under-14 Boys Head Coach Fitzgerald Carter, who is also the BFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS) Project Officer and Talent Coach, said the Series plays a vital role in the development of football in Barbados through introducing young players to the highest level of competition from an early age.

“Competing against various playing styles and some of the most talented youth players in our region are invaluable ways for our players to grow, develop, be creative, and express themselves while gaining this life changing experience representing their country internationally,” he said. “During our preparations, some of our coaches who are participating in the BFA D-License and Concacaf C-License programs were also given the opportunity to coach and be mentored within this national development initiative, so it is really setting us up with a solid foundation to progress the sport in Barbados in a multifaceted way.I would like to extend my thanks to Kevon Bishop, Muammar Odell, Carlo Perry, and Chris Reid for their assistance in the preparation of this Under-14 group and we are all looking forward to some exciting competition in Trinidad.”

He emphasized the CFU Challenge Series at its essence serves as an important development milestone for the local players, and called on all Barbadians to support the current Barbados youth delegation as they continue to play and develop, regardless of the results.

BFA President Randy Harris echoed these sentiments, reiterating the BFA’s ongoing commitment to the development of football in Barbados, particularly at the youth level.

“I’m delighted to once again be sending our young players out to get their first taste of international competition at the CFU Challenge Series,” he said. “These players are the future of football in Barbados, and we remain focused on providing development opportunities such as these to ensure that we are building a framework for the sport that is sustainable as we continue to strive for excellence within all the facets of local and national football.”

Barbados’ Under-14 Boys team will play in Tier II (Group A) in the 2024 CFU Boys’ U-14 Challenge Series, kicking off against St. Vincent and the Grenadines (16th August), followed by Guyana (17th August) and the Cayman Islands (18th August), then Antigua and Barbuda (20th August).