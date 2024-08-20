Natalyah teams up with The Mad Stuntman for electrifying new single ‘Sweet Sugar’

Swiss-Soca star Natalyah is set to ignite the global music scene with her latest release, ‘Sweet Sugar’ a catchy collaboration featuring none other than The Mad Stuntman, famous for his iconic hit ‘I Like to Move It’. The track blends infectious island rhythms with an international flair, promising to be a welcomed addition to the soundtrack of the summer.

‘Sweet Sugar’ is a vibrant fusion of Natalyah’s signature Pop-flavoured Caribbean beats and The Mad Stuntman’s unmistakable energized vocals, bringing together two dynamic forces in the music industry. The song is a celebration of joy, life, and irresistible dance vibes, capturing the essence of summer fun and carnival spirit.

Natalyah, known for her captivating stage presence and powerful vocals, has been making waves in the Caribbean and Dance music scenes. With roots in Trinidad and Switzerland, she seamlessly blends her multicultural background into her music, creating a unique sound that resonates with audiences worldwide. Sweet Sugar is her latest offering that showcases her versatility and passion for bringing Caribbean music to new heights.

The Mad Stuntman, whose global hit ‘I Like to Move It’ became an anthem in the ’90s and was later immortalized in the ‘Madagascar’ movies, brings his signature style and charisma to the track. His collaboration with Natalyah marks an exciting new chapter in his storied career, as he continues to bring his unique style to contemporary music.

Regarding the collaboration, Natalyah said, “Working with The Mad Stuntman on Sweet Sugar has been an incredible experience. His energy is contagious, and together we’ve created a track that’s all about spreading good vibes and making people move. I can’t wait for everyone to hear it!”

The new track which was written by Natalyah and The Mad Stuntman and produced by Ben Mühlethaler (B-Note Entertainment) is more than just a song; it’s a movement, encouraging listeners to let loose, dance, and enjoy life’s sweetest moments.

With an accompanying visually appealing music video directed by Yulia Sweet Sugar is poised to become a staple on dance floors and playlists around the world.

As Natalyah continues to rise as a global ambassador for Soca and Caribbean music, this release further cements her reputation as one of the most dynamic and innovative artistes today.