Musicians benefit from expert luthiers’ training

The National Cultural Foundation recently concluded the island’s first Luthier Training Workshop.

Trained in violin restoration and repair were: John Matthews, Andria Rouse, Roger Jordan, Sergio Smith, Romel Richards and Anthony Hood.

Over the two-week period, nine local musicians received hands-on training in beginner restoration and repair of violins and bows. Each participant underwent intense instruction in the areas of instrument and bow assessment, proper usage of tools and materials, varied technical approaches, measurement, instrument care specific to our climate and understanding client requests, among others.

The workshop, an initiative of the National Cultural Foundation and The Ministry of Education, Technological and Vocational Training was produced in conjunction with Luthiers San Frontieres of the United States.

It is strategically linked to the ongoing Strings Project, where students from each of Barbados’ 68 primary schools will benefit from music education with practical application through violin.

Experienced luthiers, Sarah Peck of the United States of America, and Natasha Sealey-Worrell of Trinidad and Tobago conducted the sessions at the Queens Park Steel Shed, Queen’s Park, The City.

Coordinator of the workshop and NCF’s Cultural Officer for Music Organisation, Aisha Butcher, expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the workshop.

While Shalon Parris, Graham Hutchinson and Dwain Gill were taught bow restoration and repair.

“The desired objectives were met and for that I am extremely happy. For some participants, it was a new learning experience and for others it was an unlearning and relearning exercise as some were self-taught in a similar area. Whatever the level, they all were open minded to the very intricate process and made the most of the two weeks”.

At the end of the workshop, the instructors were impressed with the work completed, lauding the participants’ achievements given the relatively short timeframe.

Joy Knight, Strings Project Coordinator and Director of the Barbados National Youth Symphony Orchestra shared her view on the value of this training.

“Barbados doesn’t have any trained personnel who can repair the body of the violin nor the instrument’s bow. This workshop would ensure that we can care and maintain our string instruments. In addition, as we restart the string program in the schools, we will be increasing the number of violins, violas, cellos and double basses. Therefore, we will need repair persons who can handle the volume. We have always had repair persons here for winds and brass but never trained string luthiers. It will also create jobs for these newly trained luthiers”. On the final day, certificates of completion were awarded to the participants along with a donation of startup tools. Each participant will also have access to other tools and materials at no cost to them, through a rental/donation agreement at the National Cultural Foundation thus equipping them with the necessities to continue honing the skill on their own.