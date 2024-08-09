Mandatory Mask Wearing in Clinical Spaces at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital

To ensure the health and safety of our patients, visitors, and staff, we are reminding the public mask wearing is mandatory in clinical spaces at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital. This includes the Accident and Emergency Department, Outpatient Clinics, the Pharmacy, QEH Wards, patient rooms, treatment areas, and any spaces where clinical care is provided. Masks are a crucial measure to protect against the spread of infections and to safeguard everyone within our facility.

General Personal Protection: We also encourage all visitors and patients to observe general personal protection practices throughout the hospital. This includes:

• Regular hand washing or use of hand sanitizer

• Maintaining physical distancing where possible

• Following any additional guidelines provided by hospital staff

Your cooperation and adherence to these measures are vital in helping us maintain a safe and healthy environment for all.