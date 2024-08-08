Kaur, Verma and Priyadharshani move up in ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings

India batters Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma have moved up in the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings as has Sri Lanka spinner Inoshi Priyadharshani, after an update just carried out recently.

Captain Kaur and opener Verma are in joint-11th position after their performances in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup in Sri Lanka. Kaur’s scores of five not out against Pakistan and 66 against the United Arab Emirates have helped her gain one spot while Verma’s scores of 40 and 37 have lifted her four positions.

Off-spinner Priyadharshani has advanced three places to a career-best fourth position after taking two wickets against Bangladesh and one against Malaysia.

Other batters to gain in the latest update for their performances in the Women’s Asia Cup include India wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh (up four places to 24th), Bangladesh’s Murshida Khatun (up six places to 47th), Sri Lanka’s Vishmi Gunaratne (up seven places to 51st) and Thailand’s Nattaya Boochatham (up 10 places to 76th) in the batting rankings.

The bowlers to move up include Bangladesh’s Nahida Akter (up nine places to 21st) and Marufa Akter (up one place to 26th), Sri Lanka’s Udeshika Prabodhani (up four places to 30th) and India’s Shreyanka Patil (up 19 places to 41st).

England captain Heather Knight, who struck a match-winning 46 not out off 31deliveries in the final match of their five-match series against New Zealand at home that England won 5-0, is back in the top 20 after gaining two slots. New-ball bowler Lauren Bell is another from her team to advance, moving into the top 10 with a three-wicket haul.

New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr has moved up two places to 13th in the batting rankings while her sister Jess Kerr has progressed five places to joint-42nd in the bowling rankings.