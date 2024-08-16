Dr Mohammad Rafik Nagdee Assumes Role as Executive Director of The CCREEE

The Caribbean Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (CCREEE) is pleased to announce that Dr Mohammad Rafik Nagdee has officially assumed his role as Executive Director. Dr Nagdee took up the post on August 6 and has since conducted introductory meetings with the regional organisation’s staff.

Dr Nagdee has over a decade of experience developing strategies and securing funding for environmental sustainability, climate resilience and energy security across the Caribbean. A citizen of Barbados, his journey from grassroots work with the BlueGreen Initiative (BGI) to international development at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), combined with his role as a part-time lecturer at The University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Campus, embodies a commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that improving lives and livelihoods are at the centre of his efforts in the quest for a sustainable and resilient Caribbean.

During the staff meeting, he expressed his enthusiasm for The CCREEE’s role in the Caribbean’s efforts to boost renewable energy use and promote decarbonisation. “I am thrilled to be joining The CCREEE and collaborating with such a skilled and knowledgeable team,” remarked Dr. Nagdee.

“Together, we will work closely with the CARICOM Secretariat to support Caribbean countries expand their energy mix and improve energy efficiency across key sectors. Ultimately, we aspire to establish the Caribbean as a renewable energy and efficiency model.”

He added, “Caribbean countries have already emerged as leaders in their energy transitions, each one prioritizing energy security and making significant strides forward. It is our mission at The CCREEE to work collaboratively with our member states to help them achieve their ambitious goals. This commitment is further reinforced by their highly ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions, demonstrating a collective dedication to a sustainable and resilient energy future for the region”.

Dr Nagdee, who holds a PhD in Natural Resource Management, also familiarised himself with some of the ongoing renewable energy and energy efficiency projects in the Caribbean and committed to also strengthening and deepening the collaborative working relationship The CCREEE has with its partners. He added, “By working together, our shared vision of a sustainable and resilient Caribbean will be realised.”

The Executive Director also had a productive meeting with the Chairman of the Board, Dr. James Fletcher. The two discussed The CCREEE’s strategic priorities and the long-term vision for the Barbados-based regional organisation. Dr Fletcher welcomed the new Executive Director, affirming that Dr Nagdee’s wealth of experience and demonstrated success make him the ideal leader for The CCREEE.

Dr Fletcher added, “We are confident that under his guidance, The CCREEE will maintain its outstanding leadership and contribute to expanding the region’s access to modern, cost-effective, and dependable renewable energy sources. Such efforts will bolster our energy security and enhance our resilience to the climate crisis.”

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government established The CCREEE in April 2018 to transition the region’s economies to more sustainable energy use. The CCREEE looks forward, under the leadership of Dr Nagdee, to continue closing the implementation gap within the regional sustainable energy landscape.