Dates set for Rally2 and circuit racing E-Sports

Caribbean Sim Motorsport (CSM) has confirmed a calendar of 14 events for sim racing enthusiasts to contest between September and the end of the year. Key among these is the third season of its E-Sports companion series to the Barbados Rally2 Championship, which is administered by the Barbados Motoring Federation (BMF) and sponsored by CIBC Caribbean and Ace H & B Hardware.

The E-Sports Rally2 Championship will be run under the CSM Carib Rally Club banner on the EA Sports WRC platform open to PlayStation 5, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S players, with all competitors driving Rally2 or R5 cars. Four qualifying rounds will comprise two tarmac rallies, the first of 12 stages, the second of 10, plus two Double Header Sprints, one on tarmac and one on gravel and each of eight runs. There will be two additional non-championship events, allowing competitors the chance for more ‘seat time’.

Mark-Anthony Hinkson won back-to-back titles in the first two years of the competition, last year beating more than 60 participants from five countries with a maximum possible score of 250 points. There were five different podium finishers and 18 competitors scored points, Hinkson finishing 30 ahead of Jamaican Thomas Hall, who was on the podium all season; Hall’s fellow-countryman Kimani McGann finished third with two podium finishes.

CSM’s circuit racing arm, Caribbean Sim Motorsport Track Club (CSMTC), will organise a series of competitions in the search for a competitor to represent the BMF, of which CSM is a member club, at the World Motorsport Games in Spain in October. Two weekends will be for GT cars using the Asseto Corsa Competizione platform, comprising sprint and feature races, each a separate round, with the winner selected to represent Barbados in Spain.

In addition to the GT series, CSM will be hosting three rounds over two weekends using the iRacing platform focussing on Formula 4, the second category of sim racing at this year’s World Motorsport Games. To complete the season, there will be three weekends of club championship events at virtual Bushy Park to decide the 2024 CSMTC Track Racing Champion.

For more information about these events and how you can participate, please visit by clicking HERE, this website will be updating in the coming days.