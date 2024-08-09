Crop Over colouring book: A tribute to festival’s 50 years

Colour Me Crop Over: five decades of history, fun and culture. These sentiments are captured in “50 Years of Crop Over A Fun Activity Book For Children”, the latest colouring and activity fun book produced by the National Cultural Foundation to commemorate the Festival’s golden anniversary.

A collection of engaging activities geared at stimulating creativity and creating an appetite for reading, the fun-book offers a delightful way for youngsters to discover the rich tradition of the Crop Over Festival.

Chock-o-block with historical tidbits and fun activities such as dot-to-dots, mazes and spot the differences, this latest child-centred activity book, produced by the NCF, highlights some of the events and elements of Crop Over since it’s revamping in 1974 through several decades post 1984 when it came under the management of the NCF.

Each page captures an aspect of the island’s unique heritage festival such as: snippets on the mill-yard where the original festivities took place, the draycart and its connection to the Decorated Cart Parade; the Ceremonial Delivery of the Last Canes; Jaycees Carnival of the 50s and 60s; the tradition of dances and ‘brams’ in Barbados; information on the original Bridgetown Market on Broad Street, Plantation Fairs; the story Mr. Harding and more. Beautifully illustrated by Cherise Harris and written by Sarah Venable and the NCF’s Research Officer, Michelle Springer, this Crop Over keepsake is sure to be one of the season’s ‘fun-tastic’ highlights, for children and adults. Copies of the “50 Years of Crop Over A Fun Activity Book For Children” are being distributed through national summer camps organised by the National Sports Council and the Community Development Department. They are also available from the NCF in West Terrace, branches of the National Library Service and Community Centres across the island.