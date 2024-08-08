Crazy Puffs? Bacon crust? Little Caesar tries harder…

Twoards the end of the pandemic there was a Bat Pizza from Little Caesar’s to celebrate Robert Pattinson playing in The Batman. That was an idea better left in the belfry, I was not so bats about it…

Their stuffed crust pizzas are great especially if you have their marinara to dip into it, but they have two new additions to their menu and that’s why I’m here again to fill you in if you haven’t tried it yet…

The bacon crust pizza is delicious, but they need to give people other options then pepperoni and pineapple, there are are two other family members who can’t stand pineapple on pizza. Me, I’m not so picky, but there should be other versions for those who have particular preferences.

They provided a fair bit of variety with their Crazy Puffs, which is pizza made like a quiche and hors d’oeuvre sized, there are ham & pineapple (Hawaiian) or pepperoni editions to sample and the introductory price is $9.95 for 4 Puffs.

This is a great idea to have different flavors for particular palates, I personaly enjoyed either the “Hawaiian” edition or the traditional (pepperoni) puffs. I plan to revisit to make sure, LOL!