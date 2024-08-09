CPL ANNOUNCES HEALTH, FITNESS AND WELLBEING ADVISORY BOARD

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are launching a new Health, Fitness and Wellbeing advisory board to help the tournament promote healthy living initiatives throughout the region.

The Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Advisory Board will meet quarterly with senior CPL staff to advise the tournament on how best it can use its platform to promote healthy living and wellness. The board will have the following members:

Daren Sammy, West Indies men’s coach

Dr Akshai Mansingh, CPL’s Joint Chief Medical Officer

Hayley Matthews, West Indies Cricketer

Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards, Principal Medical Officer at the Trinidad & Tobago Ministry of Health

Pete Russell, CPL’s CEO said: “Health, fitness and wellbeing are very important issues across the Caribbean and around the world and we want to use cricket and our platform as a force for good in this area. We are looking forward to working with the advisory board to create meaningful and long-lasting programmes that have a positive impact on health and wellbeing across the region. Starting this season, there will be activities at the games that will create a fun vibe around health and fitness – allowing everyone to join in and be part of.”

Daren Sammy, West Indies Men’s Head Coach, said: “The health and wellbeing of the Caribbean people is hugely important to me, especially our young people who we work very hard through my foundation. I am excited to be involved in this great initiative from CPL and I look forward to being involved in creating meaningful programmes that come from this new collaboration.”

Hayley Matthews, West Indies all-rounder, said: “I am passionate about women and girls across the Caribbean being involved in sport and fitness and I am looking forward to working with the Health and Wellbeing Advisory Board and CPL to create initiatives that will encourage participation. As someone who manages a sporting career while suffering with diabetes, I hope that I can add a unique perspective to the discussions.”