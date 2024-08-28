CPL AND SPINNY TEAM UP FOR ‘HIIT FOR SIX’ 

Following the first meeting of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League’s (CPL) Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Advisory Board the tournament is launching a major initiative to promote fitness and exercise throughout the region.



The CPL has worked with Barbados based fitness instructor, Spinny, who has created a six minute cricket themed High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) session. The video of this workout will be featured on CPL’s social media pages and Spinny will be leading fans in the workout at Kensington Oval.



In other territories the CPL will be arranging for fitness instructors to be leading fans in the new workout at CPL matches with dates and times for these activities to be confirmed in due course.

In addition to this the CPL will be raising funds for further Health, Fitness and Wellbeing initiatives with US$50 being donated to this fund for every six that is hit at this year’s tournament. The Health, Fitness and Wellbeing Advisory Board will be working with CPL to decide how best to allocate the funds that are raised.



Dr Akshai Mansingh, Chairman of the Advisory Board and CPL’s Joint Chief Medical Officer, said: “The Board have advised CPL that the first area of focus for these initiatives should be movement and exercise. With known benefits in controlling conditions like hypertension and heart conditions diabetes, obesity, osteoporosis and a host of others, improving sleep and mental well-being, exercise is the true ‘natural treatment’. The region has high rates of childhood obesity and all those conditions making exercise the focus.”