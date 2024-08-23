Church of Jesus Christ Launches Campaign Promoting Christian Values and Principles

It’s time to answer the Questions of the Soul aimed at all those looking for answers, comfort and guidance for their lives.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has launched a campaign titled “It’s Time to Answer the Questions of the Soul” to foster love for one’s neighbor, follow Jesus Christ, and promote principles and values. This initiative invites reflection and the search for answers to fundamental questions about our existence.

The campaign, running throughout August and early September, features 10 audiovisual pieces that depict everyday situations relatable to everyone. It is disseminated through digital and printed billboards, television ads, social media, and the following website: sigueajesucristo.org.

With “It’s Time to Answer the Questions of the Soul,” the Church aims to be a beacon of hope and guidance, addressing questions such as: Why does God allow evil and suffering? How can I be a better person? Does God exist?

“This campaign is a response to friends of the Church, opinion leaders, the media and the general public, who always asked us: When will you place Church ads again like the ones we saw in the 90? which promoted love, respect and the importance of family, among other values. That was one of our motivations for this campaign: to once again present messages that help and guide in the situations we are currently experiencing,” said Luis Navarro, Director of Communications for the Church for the Caribbean Area.

The campaign is implemented in 27 countries and five territories of the Caribbean Area and has been translated into six languages: Spanish, English, Creole, French, Dutch, and Papiamento. Teachings from the Book of Mormon, another Testament of Jesus Christ, were used to exemplify the daily actions presented in the campaign.