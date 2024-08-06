Chalky Mount man charged in relation to murder of Seth Batson

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) Criminal Investigations Department (Northern Division) have arrested and formally charged Kevin Don Pedro Chandler, 33 years of Chalky Mount, Saint Andrew for the following offence:

Murder of Seth Batson on 19th June 2024.

Kevin Don Pedro Chandler from Chalky Mount, St Andrew

Chandler appeared before Magistrate Wayne Clarke of the Holetown Magistrates Court on Tuesday 6th August, 2024 and has been remanded to The Barbados Prison Service (Dodds). He is scheduled to reappear on Monday 12th August 2024 at the District ‘F’/Belleplaine Magistrates Court.



