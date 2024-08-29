BWA Completes Repair Work on the Damaged Main Which Was Not Affecting the Northern Distribution System

The Barbados Water Authority crews have completed the repair work on the 7-inch main located in the gully between Rock Hall and Four Hill, St. Peter.

Customers are advised the system will take time to return to normalcy and low pressure could be expected in some areas.

Water tankers team will continue to service those customers impacted by the outage.

Customers are reminded that they can report any issues to the Authority via 434-4292. The BWA apologizes for the inconvenience and thanks its valued customers for their continued patience and understanding.