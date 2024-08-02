Browne wins pilot BMF Smart Driving Challenge

Tarik Browne is the first local winner in the worldwide FIA Smart Driving Challenge (SDC). Thanks to support from CG United Insurance Ltd, he has won a staycation at Coral Mist Beach Hotel in Worthing as the Barbados Motoring Federation (BMF) steps up its commitment to the worldwide campaign to decarbonise road transport and develop safer, more considerate driving habits.

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) SDC encourages people to drive in a more sustainable, safe and considered way. Using a QR code or direct link, drivers download an app powered by AI technology world-leader Greater Than, which created a Challenge specific to Barbados to enable a pilot to be run by the BMF in June.

The Challenge is free and open to drivers using all types of vehicles – electric, hybrid or fuel – with the aim of cutting battery usage or CO2 emissions. Drivers in more than 80 countries have participated in the FIA programme via the app, which uses behavioural and movement measurements to score the performance of individual users, providing real-time feedback, tips, and scoring based on their on-road performance.

Kia Soul driver Browne, who is Group Knowledge Manager at Terra Caribbean, received his staycation voucher recently from Adrian Linton, President of the Barbados Automobile Association (BAA), the BMF member club which answers the FIA mobility mandate.

Browne said: “The app was super easy to set up and use. Once I had a few drives and looked at how the app functioned, it made me aware of certain driving habits, so I adjusted a few things like the rate at which I would accelerate.”

In addition to adjusting his driving style for more economy, he saw road safety benefits, too: “I think the key thing was reminding me of the importance of being aware of things around me so that I was more proactive and less reactive.”

With the pilot programme now complete, a more comprehensive Challenge will roll out for the month of August. Linton said: “The BMF was delighted when app developer Greater Than agreed to create a Challenge specific to Barbados – they have worked with many insurance companies worldwide, but this is their first involvement in our region.

“With further corporate support, we could run the programme more frequently to get more drivers involved and driving habits changed. We are confident that there will be benefits for the wider motoring community from the SDC, both in terms of road safety as well as helping to tackle climate change.”

Worldwide, the average saving in battery usage or CO2 emissions from drivers entered in the SDC compared to the average driver seen has been a 13 per cent reduction, which demonstrates how increasing awareness at the driver level has the potential to make a measurable difference on a global scale.

FIA Head of Automobile Mobility and Tourism Jacob Bangsgaard said: “At the FIA, we know that there is no single route to sustainable mobility. The FIA Smart Driving Challenge is just one part of our wider efforts to decarbonise road transport and empower individual drivers to make a positive impact on their local and global communities.”