Brei Carter Drops 2 New Music Videos

Country soul recording artist Brei Carter has dropped two new music videos in the last week, from her new EP, A Brei Of Fresh Air, due in October across all major digital music streaming platforms. Carter, who made her long-awaited debut at Nashville’s famed Whiskey Jam showcase, premiered the new video for “Sun Still Shining” on YouTube. Filmed and directed by Karl Weidmann, the video captures Carter’s irresistible, feel-good, and infectious countrypolitan vibe that reminds you that no matter the storm, your sun never stops shining. The video also debuted on The Heartland Network as part of their “Heartland Backstage” coverage from the 2024 CMA Fest, and will also be available for streaming on Canyon Star TV .

Whiskey Jam’s Ward Guenther, Brei Carter (Photo: Jason W. Ashcraft)

“Even behind the darkest clouds, the sun never forgets to shine,” says Carter. “This song is for all my girls and women out there to remind us all that hope always finds its way through the shadows.”

She also just released the music video on YouTube for her bold and daring southern soul anthem “Cake And Eat It Too,” a track that screams liberation and pure, unfiltered sass which was inspired by her spirited Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sisters and women around the world. The song and its video was produced, filmed and directed by Elektrohorse.

Known for taking a somewhat of an unorthodox approach when building a new EP or album project, Carter’s A Brei Of Fresh Air includes multiple notable music producers, video producers and songwriters that she collaborated with. The end result is a diversified sound and look from track-to-track. The blossoming Nashville songstress worked with Jimmy Ritchey (George Strait, Mark Chestnutt, Clay Walker) on “Country Lives In Me,” Bill McDermott (Tim McGraw, Gretchen Wilson, Martina McBride) on “Sun Still Shining,” and Elektrohorse (Cowboy Troy) on “Whiskey On My Mind,” “Louisiana Juke,” “Boots Get To Talking” and “Cake And Eat It Too.”

Heartland Network’s Stacy Newman, Brei Carter (Photo: Jason W. Ashcraft)

“A Brei of Fresh Air is more than just an EP; it’s a heartfelt journey through my evolution as both an artist and an individual,” Carter said. Within these songs, the earthy spirit of the country melds seamlessly with the rich, emotive depths of soul.”

2024 Boots Get To Talking Tour & Appearance

JUL 25 – Whiskey Jam / Nashville, Tenn.

AUG 03 – Commodore Grill / Nashville, Tenn.

OCT 05 – The Urban Country Music Festival / Alpharetta, Ga.

OCT 11 – Willow Ridge Winery / Shelbyville, Ill.

** For Brei’s most updated tour/appearance schedule and show information follow on BandsInTown