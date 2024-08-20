Boxing Success for Barbados in Schoolboys & -girls championship in Guyana

Jaquan Grant is the star of local boxers in the 66 kilo category. Defeating Guyana in semis and then St Lucia in the finals. St Lucia defeated Trinidad in their semi to meet Barbados in the finals. Jaquan Grant is legitimately the regional champion in his weight class…

The Caribbean School Boys and Girls Boxing Championships is held annually in Guyana since 2016, it’s grown to be a cornerstone of Caribbean amateur boxing, providing young athletes a platform to showcase their skills and gain regional experience.

The 2024 edition of the championship saw Barbados sending a small contingent of 3 young boxers who performed admirably, bringing home two gold medals and one bronze.

Ashan Miller claimed one of the gold medals by way of a “walkover” – his opponent dropped out of the match up, while Jaquan Grant secured the second gold by overcoming Guyana in the semi final then St Lucia in a competitive final match. Cai Reid earned a bronze medal. his coach and team coach Frederick Field from Four Hill Gym, expressed disappointment over what he felt was a close and debatable decision that did not go in Reid’s favor.

Coach Field praised his team’s overall effort, highlighting the dedication and hard work they put into their training leading up to the tournament. The Barbadian boxers’ achievements reflect the island’s growing prominence in the regional boxing scene, with hopes for even greater success and increasing the team numbers in future competitions.

On the local circuit, the Barbados Boxing Association will be hosting St Lucia, Martinique and Guyana this year, August 23rd and 24th at the Queen’s park steel shed