BFA Announces Realignment

The Barbados Football Association (BFA) just revealed the realignment of their Administration through the appointment of new General Secretary Ashley Scott-Williams, Head Coach Kent Hall, and Communications Director Amy Goulding.

Following the election of a new Executive Board earlier this year, BFA President Randy Harris said these most recent appointments reaffirm an exciting new chapter for football in Barbados.

BFA President Randy Harris (centre) officially welcomed new General Secretary Ashley Scott-Williams (far left) and Communications Director Amy Goulding (third from right) with FIFA Development Manager Member Associations Americas Cadijah Mars (second from left), Lead FIFA Regional Office Member Associations Americas Hervé Blanchard (second from right), and FIFA Consultant Strategy and Implementation Amiel Mohammed (far right) this week at BFA Headquarters in Wildey.

“With the full support of FIFA, I am thrilled to officially welcome this new leadership team to help guide the BFA into a new direction,” he said. “These changes represent an important turning point for the development of football in Barbados, as we continue to work to professionalise the Association and progress the sport on the island to reach its full potential.”



Harris confirmed the realignment will see former BFA General Secretary Amanda James move into the role of BFA Special Projects Coordinator to pursue her passion for education and youth through initiatives such as the ‘FIFA Football for Schools’ program and other community focused projects.



He also stated the recruitment process for a new BFA Technical Director was still underway, after Emmerson Boyce recently took up the position of Women’s Team Manager at Wigan Athletic FC in the UK.



“The BFA remains steadfast in our mission to lay the foundations for the sustainable development of football in Barbados, and we are committed to all facets of football including our players, officials, clubs, coaches, facilities, and of course our Administration,” he said. “Representatives from the FIFA Member Associations Division have been here this week to show their support of this new direction for the BFA, which aligns with their strong commitment to advance football in Barbados and across the wider Caribbean.



We extend our sincere thanks to FIFA for their unwavering support of this new era for the BFA which will be defined by increased collective governance, financial sustainability, technical, league and club development, high performance infrastructure, and ultimately football success. I encourage all Barbadians, clubs, and football lovers to support the BFA’s efforts to transform the landscape of football in Barbados and more broadly, to become the leading Caribbean ‘hub’ for football in the region.”