Beres Hammond Releases “Let Me Help You” Visualizer For His Birthday



Veteran reggae artist Beres Hammond is celebrating his birthday in style with the release of a visualizer for his latest single, “Let Me Help You,” available now. The visualizer, shot and edited by SAMO, adds a rich visual narrative to the heartfelt track and is packed with cameos from notable figures like Machel Montano, Sevana, D’Yani, and others. The video is interspersed with concert footage and personal photos, offering a glimpse into Beres’ incredible journey in music.

“Let Me Help You” is a re-recording of his 1988 hidden gem, “Let Me Help You Smile Again,” and was released on May 3 via Harmony House / VP Records. As with the original, the new version was produced, arranged, written, and performed by Beres himself. This track is a rarity in his extensive catalog, joining only a handful of songs he has re-recorded over his illustrious five-decade career.

The decision to revisit the track came after Beres was asked about its lyrics in a call from his office, prompting him to dive back into the 36-year-old song. Finding that the master recording was lost, he opted to redo it, bringing in longtime drummer and collaborator Kirk “Kirkledove” Bennett, who assembled a talented team of musicians, including legendary horn player Dean Fraser. The 2024 version of the song replaces the digital elements of the original with live instrumentation, breathing new life into the classic.

Upon its release, “Let Me Help You” garnered significant attention, being featured by Spotify on their New Music Friday billboards in New York City’s Times Square and Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square, a rare honor typically reserved for album releases rather than singles.

Beres announced the single during his annual Love and Harmony Cruise in April, where he performed an all-white concert at sea. Following this, Beres embarked on an extensive tour across North America, visiting cities like New York, Toronto, Miami, and Los Angeles, where he thrilled fans with his timeless hits and soulful performances.