Barbados crowned Tier II Champions of 2024 CFU Boys’ U-14 Challenge Series

Team Barbados is crowned the 2024 Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Boys’ U-14 Challenge Series Tier II Champions in yesterday’s Final against Bermuda at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago.

Results = 0-0 (Penalty shoot-out 4-3 to Barbados)

Here’s the official statement from Barbados Football Association (BFA) President Randy Harris;

“I commend our young National Tridents on their impressive performance at this year’s Caribbean Football Union Boys’ U-14 Challenge Series.

This competition has been a critical development opportunity for football in Barbados and the wider Caribbean, and Team Barbados’ results are a true testament to the BFA’s firm commitment to, and strong investment in, all aspects of youth football.

Specifically, to the efforts of U-14 Head Coach Fitzgerald Carter and Team Manager Dale Rudder who, through their management of the FIFA Talent Development Scheme Program, work tirelessly with these players and the next generation of footballers in Barbados both on and off the pitch.

Thank you to all volunteers, friends, family, and our local football community who continue to support this national development program.

The BFA extends our heartfelt congratulations to our boys on rising to the occasion and doing their best to represent their country on the regional stage.

The future of football in Barbados looks bright. We are proud of you.”

BFA President, Randy Harris