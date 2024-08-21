Barbados Boys Advance Undefeated to Semi Finals in CFU U-14 Challenge Series

Barbados made it four wins from four matches in the 2024 CFU Boys’ U-14 Challenge Series at the Larry Gomes Stadium on Tuesday. Playing in Tier II Group A, they defeated Antigua and Barbuda 2-0 to extend their lead at the top of the group.

The goals came late, with Sacha Pounder converting in the 59’ and Maleek Peters in the 67’.

The match started as a cagey affair, with both teams sizing the other up. The Young Tridents, who had already sealed a semifinal spot, looked to organize behind the ball. Antigua and Barbuda, second in group play only by goal difference, needed a win.

A free-kick was awarded to the Young Benna Boys in the 7’ at the edge of the penalty area. Luke Harney-Rogerson stepped up but shot into the wall. The playmaker picked up the rebound and was brought down inside the penalty area, but he had his penalty shout denied.

Harney-Rogerson and Mario Lewis attempted to make inroads into the Barbados defense but were repelled by a well-organized defense. Barbados started to get into the game. Dimiko Jordan took Barbados’ first shot of the match in the 13’. The forward shot on the turn, but his effort was wide of the mark. Moments later, skipper Amari Small made a purposeful run into the Antigua and Barbuda penalty area, but Shemar Walter made a timely interception to quell the danger.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Delonte Phoenix took a free-kick in the 22’, but his effort sailed over the top. A minute later, Harney-Rogerson ghosted two defenders to create space for himself in the penalty area, but a last-ditch tackle prevented his shot from going on goal. Barbados, looking to stave off the Antigua and Barbuda advance, hit a long ball into the penalty area in the 28’, and after some indecisive defending, goalkeeper Jamier Thomas eventually pounced on the ball to alleviate the danger.

The half ended in 0-0.

Antigua and Barbuda resumed the second half with urgency, committing players to the attack. That played into the hands of Barbados, who found space between the lines. Thomas had to remain alert, as he was called into action several times.

Delroy Francis was introduced for Antigua and Barbuda in the 49’ and got into the action straight away. The substitute picked up a loose ball just outside the area, but a heavy first touch meant that Jamari Watson was first to the ball, and the goalkeeper, Jamari Watson, accepted the offering. Kharique Joseph thought he had given his team the lead in the 52’ but the Antiguan midfielder’s free-kick clipped the crossbar, going out for a goal-kick.

Barbados started to enjoy an advantage in possession, and Adam King found himself bearing down on Thomas in goal, but the Antiguan custodian was quick off line to clear the danger.

As the game opened up, Peters was played through on goal. The forward outran the Antiguan defense, but an advancing Thomas saved his chipped effort to keep the score level.

Pounder broke the deadlock in the 59’. He lined up a free-kick on the right side and curled a left-footed effort into the top left-hand corner. Buoyed by the goal, the young Barbadians displayed their attacking prowess. Jamarco Johnson, Peters, and King continued their relentless runs in behind the Antigua and Barbuda defense.

Peters sealed the win for Barbados in the 67’ after Johnson stormed the penalty area. The initial shot was blocked before falling to Peters, who hit home from close range.

Antigua and Barbuda displayed dogged determination to prevent the damage from worsening. Two late forays into the Barbados penalty area in second-half stoppage time, while they did not result in goals, ensured that they didn’t concede on the other end.

The referee’s final whistle saw Barbados maintain a perfect record with the maximum 12 points and a place in the semis slated for August 23. They take on Turks and Caicos Islands (Group B winner) at 4 pm on Friday. Bermuda (Group C winner) will face Anguilla (best second place Tier II team) in the other semifinal at 6 pm.