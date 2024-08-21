Barbadians can enjoy better sleep at night paying a visit to Wildey

Standard Distribution (Barbados) Ltd., a trusted name in the Barbadian retail sector for over 65 years, is excited to announce the arrival of Comfort Sleep mattresses. This new product line reinforces Standard’s dedication to providing high-quality, regionally produced items that cater to the evolving needs of its customers.

Introducing Comfort Sleep: The Ultimate Sleep Experience

Comfort Sleep mattresses are now available at Standard Distribution in four distinct models, each designed to meet diverse sleep preferences.

Comfort Night Magic: A firm, double-sided mattress offering durability and comfort with hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant features, making it a reliable choice for households.

Comfort Custom Luxury: A 12-inch thick mattress with plush pillow tops on both sides, providing a luxurious sleep experience with a perfect balance of softness and support.

Comfort Dreamer Back Support: Engineered for superior spinal support, this mattress promotes healthy posture and is reinforced for long-term durability.

Comfort-Pedic Memory Foam: A premium option featuring memory foam that adapts to body contours, reducing pressure on joints and minimizing motion transfer.

Shared Commitment to Quality

Standard Distribution (Barbados) Ltd and Comfort Sleep are united in their commitment to offering quality products. Standard Distribution is renowned in Barbados for its dedication to excellence, while Comfort Sleep is known across the region for its comfortable, durable mattresses.

“We are thrilled to bring the Comfort Sleep mattresses to our customers,” according to Renatta Mohammed, General Manager of Standard Barbados), a subsidiary of the AnsaMcal Group. “These mattresses epitomise quality, comfort, and durability, perfectly aligning with our mission to enhance the lives of our customers,” Mohammed added.

Helene Bovell, representing Comfort Sleep, stated that “Our partnership with Standard Barbados allows us to reach more consumers who value a good night’s sleep. We are confident that our award-winning mattresses will become a favorite for their exceptional comfort and support.”

(l to r) – Alexia Halliday, Business Development Manager (Standard Barbados); Renatta Mohammed, General Manager (Standard Barbados); Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Charran, Founders, Comfort Sleep (Guyana) and Gavin Bovell of Comfort Sleep (Barbados).

Standard Distribution (Barbados) Ltd. is proud to offer Comfort Sleep products, reflecting its commitment to supporting local businesses and contributing to regional economic growth.