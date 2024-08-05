Adrian Clarke (AC) earns 3rd win at Pic O De Crop

AC is the 2024 Calypso Monarch convincingly beating the field of 17 others in a keenly-contested Courtesy Garage Pic O De Crop Finals atthe National Botanical Gardens.

In the wee hours of the morning on Saturday, August 3, the former calypso monarch who was crowned in 2001 and 2008, was named kaiso king for the third time.

AC won the calypso monarch and the option of a 2024 Nissa Xtrail. Here he poses with Samuel Gaston Regional Product Manager at Courtesy Garage.

At the end of the night AC had amassed 133 points beating his nearest rival by 28 points.

The battle at Waterford saw a diverse line-up of two former monarchs, veterans, three former junior monarchs, first timers, two teenagers and a differently-abled competitor.

Police recorded that over 6 000 patrons attended the event.

Chrystal copped third place. Here she accepts one of her prizes from NCF Chairman, Dr Jasmine Babb.

AC, who hails from the De Big Show sang his self-penned Going Fuh Crown which was arranged by Roger Gittens.

AC told the National Cultural Foundation that this victory is a special one.

“I feel great. I finally got the win that kept eluding me for years. I’ve been at second place in recent years so I’m just glad to now turn that level of consistency into a third win. Congratulations to all the competitors who did their best. This one feels damn good, it feels great.”

The 2024 Calypso Monarch has the choice of a driving a Nissan E Power X-Trail valued at $136 000, compliments title sponsors Courtesy Garage, or $100 000 in cash.

Sir Ruel accepting one of his prizes from Roger Bowen General Manager SOL Barbados.

His winnings also include $5 000 insurance compliments Cooperators General Insurance and $1 000 in fuel vouchers from SOL Barbados. He has until Wednesday, August 7 to make his decision.

Sir Ruel, who placed second with 105 points took home $40 000; Chrystal who scored 97 points took third place with $20, 000 and Billboard came fourth with 91 points and left with $15 000. Fifth to 10th place won $8 000 each while 11th to 19th won $6 000 each.

Billboard accepting his cheque having secured fourth place.

In addition to all that, finalists received an appearance fee of $1 500. The Best Nation-Building Song, which will be presented by the NCF at a later date, is $500 for the composer and $500 for the contestant.

This year, special Crop Over 50th incentive awards will be awarded as well. For the Best Song Writer of the Festival, first prize is$1,000 plus the Crop Over 50th Anniversary Incentive $1,000; second prizeis $ 600 plus Crop Over 50th Anniversary Incentive $750; third prize is $300 Crop Over 50th Anniversary Incentive $500 000. The competition was judged by: chief judge Leslie Lett, deputy chief Ryan Boyce, Charlie Austin, Joy Knight, Dr. Yvonne Weekes, Brian Cole, Keisha Dowridge and Michael Agard.